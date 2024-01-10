COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill is one of the people who rose to fame during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial. She received national attention after writing a book about the proceedings.

However, News 3 has officially learned the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has now opened two investigations into her conduct. Abusing her power and helping make sure the jury found Murdaugh guilty of murder is the focus of the cases.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s not good for our system and it’s confusing to the public and troubling to these jurors,” said attorney Joe McCulloch.

One investigation centers on her exchanges with jurors. Jury affidavits claim Hill pressured jurors to find Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul — possibly going so far as to fabricate a Facebook post to help remove a juror who may have believed Murdaugh was innocent.

McCulloch represents several of those jurors and said if it’s true Hill could be headed back to a courtroom but this time as a criminal defendant.

“It has ramifications in a lot of ways. But of course, jury interference can lead to criminal charges,” McCulloch said. “There’s a very specific statute under South Carolina law providing for criminal penalties up to and including a term of imprisonment for a jury interference.”

The other charge focuses on whether she used her elected office to make money. After the murder trial, Hill published a book about her experience. However, after the jury tampering allegations and admitting to plagiarizing parts of the book, production came to a halt.

On Jan. 16, a judge will decide if there should be a hearing on those jury interference claims.

A hearing which could lead to a new murder trial.

Even if the judge approves the motion McCulloch said that doesn’t mean a trial will ever happen.

Murdaugh’s defense team will have a new set of ears hearing their latest claims. All this evidence and new arguments will be heard by a new judge.

Judge Clifton Newman was forced by law to retire. Former South Carolina Supreme Court judge Jean Toal is now presiding over the case.