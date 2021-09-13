SLED investigates Alex Murdaugh for allegedly misusing law firm’s funds

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – State investigators are now looking into allegations against Alex Murdaugh by his family law firm.

Murdaugh — who has since been ousted by his family firm — is accused of taking millions from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED).

His attorney recently said Murdaugh is “deeply sorry” and plans to repay all of the misappropriated funds.

The head of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released the following statement Monday after the agency announced the open investigation:

As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course. Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process. As with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us. SLED Chief Mark Keel

Murdaugh announced he was resigning from the firm and entering rehab after being shot in Hampton County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The South Carolina Supreme Court then indefinitely suspended the attorney’s law license.

This follows the June 7 murder of Murdaugh’s son and wife.