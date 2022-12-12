SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah lost one of its Krispy Kreme locations on Sunday upsetting loyal fans of the popular chain.

A sign on the door of the Krispy Kreme Skidaway location says:

“Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation has made the difficult decision to permanently close this location. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you as a loyal guest. However, you are still able to get our delicious product at our other location 11506 Abercorn St., Savannah, Ga 31419.” Skidaway Krispy Kreme

Local fans of the location took to Facebook and Twitter to voice their displeasure—most blindsided by the sudden closure.

The Skidaway location of Krispy Kreme will be missed by locals and visitors alike.

There is no word on what caused the restaurant to close.