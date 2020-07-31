Six new officers sworn in for the Chatham County Police Department

appearing left to right are, Officers Hamm, Alexander, Gallipoli, Chief Jeff Hadley, Thompson, McCowen, AlbinoDieppa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday morning the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) swore in six new police officers during a ceremony at CCPD headquarters.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented normal graduation and pinning ceremonies from taking place for the new officers.

As an alternative, the department held a brief ceremony in the headquarters squad room attended only by several members of CCPD Command and training officers.

According to CCPD, officers normally take their oath following their Georgia Public Safety Training Center graduation, and then receive their badges at a formal pinning ceremony. Both events are normally attended by a large number of family, friends, and dignitaries.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley says the new officers will be honored with a formal ceremony, once COVID-19 conditions permit.