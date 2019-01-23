Signatures needed as legislators consider incorporating the islands Video

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - People on Wilmington, Whitemarsh, Oatland and Talahi islands are taking the next step to become their own city. Now, they need your help to appeal to state legislators.

Incorporate the Islands submitted the bill to the Georgia General Assembly. Now that 2019 legislative session has started, legislators are deciding right now if they should introduce the bill to the house.

If the bill is introduced, legislators have one full year to debate whether creating a new city would be beneficial. If the bill is then passed, residents have the option to vote on incorporating the islands.

Supporters tell News 3 a petition is a way to show legislators that there is support for the bill. Right now, there are a little more than 500 signatures. More than 23,500 people live within the proposed city limits.

Two weeks ago, Incorporate the Islands met with community members to talk about a new police department. It's one of the biggest services the new city hopes to provide.

If you don't want legislators to introduce the bill, you should email your State Representative, State Senator or County Commissioner.