Signature Chefs Auction to raise money for March of Dimes Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March of Dimes will present its annual culinary event, the Signature Chefs Auction, on Friday.

On Friday at the Hyatt Regency Savannah, some of Savannah’s finest culinary talent will prepare gourmet samples for attendees. Both chefs and mixologists will be participating.

Here’s the event schedule:

6:30 p.m. – Chef samplings and silent auction

8 p.m. – Welcome and opening remarks, live auctions and Fund the Mission

10 p.m. – VIP after party at Andaz Savannah

According to March of Dimes, every year 15 million babies are born prematurely, and one million will die before their first birthday. March of Dimes funds research, education, advocacy and programs that help mothers have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies.

The 2019 Ambassador Family for the Savannah March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction is Bobby and Claudia Deen. Their triplet daughters were born 14 weeks early, at just 26 weeks. March of Dimes stepped in to help with the girls’ care, and they were able to go home after 121 days in the NICU.

WSAV’s very own Natalie Hendrix will be the event’s host.

To purchase tickets for the Signature Chefs Auction Friday night, click here.