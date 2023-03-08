SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham County Schools announced earlier this evening that students at Shuman Elementary School will have to report to an alternate learning site tomorrow, Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10.

According to the school system, students are to report to the gym tomorrow at their regular arrival times. Students will then be transported to A.B. Williams Elementary. The school district also says that bus riders will be picked up at their regular stops as normal.

The YMCA Before and After School program will operate at regular times from the Shuman gymnasium. If a parent has a student in this program, they may drop their child off as normal in the morning and pick up children as normal from the Shuman gym for dismissal.

21st Century is canceled for Thursday and Friday.

Bus riders will follow dismissal procedures from A.B. Williams Elementary School. Car riders and walkers will be transported back to the Shuman gym to be dismissed. Parents can pick up car riders from Shuman at their normal afternoon pick-up time. Students that walk home will follow normal procedures from the Shuman gym.

Staff continues to assess the impacts of the fire that occurred earlier this week and wants to ensure the safety of all students and staff before entry is allowed.