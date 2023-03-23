TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Two shrimp boats capsized off the coast near Tybee Island Tuesday night causing debris to wash ashore onto beaches in Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the US Coast Guard, a boat was attempting to tow a second boat when the shrimp net got caught in the propeller causing the boats to go down.

There were no injuries, however debris began to wash up on Tybee Island and Beaufort, S.C. beaches on Wednesday.

Tybee Island Department of Public Works recovered multiple pieces of debris from the boats including a large section of the roof, buoys, foam, wood planks and netting.