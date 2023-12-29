SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions people set every year is to get in shape or stay in shape.

Every January, we see a surge in gym memberships across the country, mostly to big chains like Planet Fitness or Crunch Fitness.

With over 20 locally owned gyms in the Savannah area, those seeking a membership can get a bang for their buck in the comfort of a private gym, all while supporting local business. Sean Marcolus, who owns Fitness On Broughton, told News 3 why he believes local is the way to go.

“A big gym like Crunch or Planet Fitness, you’re never going to get to the ownership,” said Marcolus, “They are never going to hear your concerns with things that you want. A local gym like us, whether it’s management or ownership, someone is always here ready to listen to our customers or our members.”

Marcolus says things like adding classes, adjusting hours, and equipment preferences are just some of the feedback members give him.

“So the things that they want, the things they want to see,” Marcolus explained, “We listen to it, we take those things in, and we do the best that we can to make those adjustments to make our members more comfortable, so everyone is a little happier and they feel heard.”

Marcolus has been in the fitness business for a while and says gym memberships always surge around New Year’s.

“I personally say that you should set your goals and don’t wait until a certain day, but the new year is a good time to objectively have a time frame because people like having set goals, like I’m going to do this from this day to this day,” he adds.

Marcolus says a great way to achieve your fitness goals is by getting a personal trainer, with some private gyms including them in membership packages.

“We have absolutely amazing trainers here,” said Marcolus, “and I would definitely urge people to explore that, especially with the new year coming. If you have goals you want to reach, and you’re not necessarily sure how, definitely seek getting a personal trainer, even if it’s not here.”

Some local gyms are helping community members interested in joining a local gym with their fitness goals by offering deals for the New Year’s holiday.

Fitness on Broughton is offering half off the $50 sign-up fee until Jan. 5. A monthly membership is $39.99.

"People always want to start the New Year off the right way," says Marcolus.






