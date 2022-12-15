TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee residents and tourists coming through the island could soon be able to bring their furry friends to the beach.

It’s a constant topic for the islands that haven’t seen paws running through the sand in over two decades now.

“See if the city can somehow come up with a way to make having dogs on the beach a possibility,” Tybee Island City Councilman Brian West said.

Dogs are currently not allowed on the beach and violators are subject to a $290 fine for a first offense.

West and the council are looking to discuss opportunities for residents and tourists to bring their dogs on the beach during Tybee’s off-season.

“But for right now we just want to try one day a week. We’re picking the winter so it’s the off-season,” West said. “We’re picking Wednesdays so it’s the middle of the week and maybe not as crowded down there. And we’re just hoping that it’ll be something that the city can live with, that code enforcement can manage.”

The discussion won’t enter council chambers until late January 2023. The proposal would see dogs on Tybee beaches on Wednesdays from November until March.

So far in 2022 code enforcement reported 198 citations for dogs on the beach.

According to a survey done by a third-party group, not everyone is keen to have dogs on Tybee shores.

“It was around 450 people, which is pretty good for the off-season at Tybee,” West said. “And it was roughly 50-50. I think 52% were in favor 48 against having dogs on the beach.”