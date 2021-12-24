Shoppers flock to Tanger Outlets for last-minute Christmas gifts

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the outlets — shoppers scurry with bags filled to the brim in search of the perfect last-minute gift.

For some, it’s a holiday tradition. More than 60% of Americans wait until the week of Christmas to start their shopping, according to the National Retail Federation.

“It’s working out super well. Just heading down from Massachusetts and stopping here to pick up a few things before heading down for Christmas Eve,” said Shani Quintanilla.

“And I’m just watching the dogs while she does that because I’m not the best at getting gifts at the last second. Especially for my in-laws, which is who we’re getting gifts for right now,” her husband, Adam, said.

For the retail industry, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. The National Retail Federation reported more than $765 billion in revenue from holiday shopping last year.

A spokesperson for the outlets told WSAV News 3 there have been steady crowds this entire week and it’s busier than expected.

“It’s kind of a breath of fresh air seeing everybody out,” said marketing director Jennifer Hagan. “We definitely have seen quite an increase in that and we see people just enjoying being outdoors.”

On Christmas Eve, you can see long lines wrapped around some stores. But shoppers said they were still able to get everything they wanted.

Hagan said they are expecting to see the larger crowds through the next week.

“We’re expecting to see a lot of traffic after Christmas,” she said. “People are going to be coming in, using the gift cards they’ve gotten, going shopping and taking advantage of those after-Christmas sales which we’re expecting to see a lot of.”