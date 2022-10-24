HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening.

Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at the scene, HCSO said.

No arrests have been made at this time. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.