ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man on St. Helena Island Tuesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and his condition is unknown.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting and have shut down Seaside Road while they collect evidence. BCSO urges drivers to use caution and says residents will notice a large police presence in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call BCSO’s Office Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.