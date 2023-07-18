HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Photos of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh are going viral on social media prompting the South Carolina Department of Corrections to release a statement about the incident.

In a bizarre turn of events, Murdaugh, who was ultimately convicted of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul on his Moselle property on June 7, 2021, is gaining attention on social media after shirtless photos of him circulated.

At first, it was believed that the photos were public record and could be shared. However, the SC Department of Corrections has declared that, although the photos were originally obtained through a request under the SC Freedom of Information Act, they were taken for security purposes and are not considered public.

The photos come from a tablet issued by the facility that allows inmates to make calls to family members as well as take classes, read books and watch pre-approved programming.

See the full statement here:

Murdaugh is currently being held at the McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina.