Sheriff’s office seeks missing, endangered Hilton Head man

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 57-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Robert Lincoln was last seen near his residence, Forest Cove apartments. Family and friends are concerned for his safety, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said his vehicle was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex so it’s possible he may be on foot.

Lincoln is described as 6′ and approximately 160 lbs. He has blue eyes and is bald.

He goes by “Bob” or “Bobby.”

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is urged to call 911.