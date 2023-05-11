SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Scammers posing as funeral home employees are preying on grieving families in Effingham County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Can’t believe we have to post something like this but beware of a new scam making its way in our area,” the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

The scammers are apparently searching local obituaries online to contact families, saying the vehicle scheduled to use for their loved one’s funeral has been double booked.

The only way to get another vehicle in time is to pay money over the phone, the scammers say.

“They tried this on my father-in-law today,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Absolutely disgusting,” another shared.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said if you receive a call like this, contact them at 912-754-3449.