Missing Ridgeland toddler found safe in wooded area

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A 3-year-old missing for several hours Friday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Jizmar Clayclark went missing in the area of Carters Mill Road around 5:45 p.m. Authorities believed he might have been with his dog.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeland Police Department began looking for the toddler and at one point urged volunteers to join in the search.

Just after 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office stated that Jizmar was found in a wooded area by law enforcement.

“He is safe and in good spirits. Great job RPD. Thank you for all your help,” the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated.