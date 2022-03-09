BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner says he has no plans to leave the office and hopes voters agree.

Tanner tells News 3 he “is” running for a seventh term. He has been in office since 1998 and oversees 245 deputies and a $32 million dollar budget.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also runs the Emergency Management Division and 911 Dispatch.

Last week former Sheriff’s office Captain Jojo Woodward announced he will run against Tanner. Woodward lost to Tanner by 10% of the vote in 2018.