Sheriff: Misdemeanor arrestees will not be allowed in jail if COVID-19 reaches Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they are taking proactive measures to protect their employees, inmates and the community at large against COVID-19.

Sheriff John Wilcher sent out a video statement Wednesday explaining it is the duty of law enforcement to serve and protect.

“We are conducting health screens on each person arrested before they enter the Chatham County jail,” said Wilcher. “If anyone that works at the Chatham County jail is sick we are having them stay home.”

In a press release, CCSO states the jail is equipped with four isolation cells that can hold two people in each cell if an inmate does test positive for the virus.

Wilcher said the jail’s medical facility also has an infectious disease nurse on staff in the case of an outbreak.

“For employees that are working, we are reminding them to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, cover their mouth when they cough and use a tissue when they sneeze,” said Wilcher.

Sheriff Wilcher also has plans to restrict access to the jail if a positive case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Chatham County.

He said people arrested for misdemeanors will not be allowed in the jail. The arresting agencies will be responsible for processing the arrested person and setting their court date.

“The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and jail are in good health and we want to keep it that way,” said Wilcher. “We are continuing our day to day operation with awareness of staying healthy and keeping those around us healthy and maintaining good health standards.”

CCSO said if an inmate or employee does catch the virus, potentially, no one will be allowed to visit the jail and mail service will be cut off to prisoners.

Wilcher tells News 3 he is working with the Center for Disease Control for Prevention, the Department of Health, the Georgia Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and Homeland Security to minimize and contain the coronavirus within the jail and to prevent the spread outside the jail.

Officials at CCSO did stress that their plan is fluid and they are continuing to meet and discuss what’s best for the safety of those in the jail and community.