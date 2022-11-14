SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As the holidays approach, prices at the grocery store are way higher than years past.

According to the USDA, the average price of a frozen turkey is now $1.99 per pound. That’s 73% higher than last year. And typical trimmings, like stuffing and potatoes, are all up. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows overall grocery prices have risen 13% this year.

Just one of the groups that will feel the impact of those price increases, especially hard this holiday season, is single moms.

However, a local non-profit is helping them make ends meet, and you can help.

Shelter From the Rain Inc has partnered with Simply Savannah Marketing for “Sips at the Station” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ardsley Station to raise funds for single mothers and their children. The event is open to the public with a $10 suggested donation.

Established in 2010, Shelter From the Rain is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, based out of Savannah, that provides assistance to single Mothers. Their vision is to create a community of strong, economically independent single Mothers through education, mentorship, personal and professional development, homeownership, health and wellness.

The organization is sending a special invitation to all media teams in Savannah to help spread the message of how important it is for our community to rally around our single parent families and ensure that they have the resources and support that they need to thrive.

“We really want this to be an event that raises awareness for the needs of the families we serve especially around the holiday season when times can be more stressful and overwhelming for single mothers,” said Shelter From the Rain Executive Director, Jennifer T. Graham.

Shelter From the Rain will be working hard this holiday season to serve single Moms and their children for Christmas. This event will be a fun way for the community to help this organization set single Moms up for success and end the year with hope and joy. For tickets, please click here.