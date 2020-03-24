Shelter at Home order issued for city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday morning during a media briefing, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced new updates to the city’s local state of emergency including a “shelter at home” order.

The local state of emergency for Savannah went into effect last Saturday.

Tuesday Johnson announced additional measures added to the local state of emergencey which include:

Shelter at home order

Non essential businesses must close for time being

Travel is prohibited

These new measures go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night and will remain in effect till midnight on April 8th.