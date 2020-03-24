1  of  2
Breaking News
Shelter at Home order issued for city of Savannah Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee due to virus outbreak
coronavirus banner

Shelter at Home order issued for city of Savannah

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Tuesday morning during a media briefing, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced new updates to the city’s local state of emergency including a “shelter at home” order.

The local state of emergency for Savannah went into effect last Saturday.

Tuesday Johnson announced additional measures added to the local state of emergencey which include:

  • Shelter at home order
  • Non essential businesses must close for time being
  • Travel is prohibited

These new measures go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night and will remain in effect till midnight on April 8th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories