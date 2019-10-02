Shellfish harvest area closed due to contamination risk from site of capsized cargo ship

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The recreational shellfish harvest area in Glynn County near the site of a capsized cargo ship will be closed until further notice due to possible contamination risk.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the precautionary closure Wednesday morning after oil believed to be from the ship was detected in marshes less than a mile from the site.

The closure affects the recreational picking area in Jointer Creek south of Downing Musgrove Causeway, which connects Jekyll Island and the mainland.

Shellfish meat sampled from the area on Sept. 26 showed no signs of contamination. The next day, and again on Sept. 30, the ship discharged a large amount of pollutants. On Oct. 1, oiling was confirmed in marsh vegetation in Cedar Creek, which leads to Jointer Creek and is about a mile from the harvest area.

The recreational harvest area will reopen as soon as the pollution contamination risk has subsided. The Unified Command is overseeing the response to the capsized ship and will conduct water tests weekly.