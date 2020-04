SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department says fire crews were dispatched Tuesday evening to a fire in the 200 block of E. 66th Street.

Firefighters arrived to discover smoke coming from a single story residence.

Officials say the blaze started from an adjoining shed at the rear of the home.

Savannah Fire says the residents and their three dogs escaped on their own.

No one was injured, but the residents were displaced.