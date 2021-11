SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department says crews responded Monday morning to a small fire at Sakura Buffet in the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive.

SFD says the fire was contained to a buffet table.

Officials say the sprinkler system led to extensive water damage inside the building.

According to the restaurant, they are not open at this time but hope to be open sometime Monday afternoon or Tuesday.