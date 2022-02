SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews with the Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a kitchen fire in the 1300 Block of Newcastle St. Wednesday.

SFD officials say the blaze extended to the cabinets and displaced 8 people.

SFD reminds the community to set timers when cooking and SFD advises residents to never leave the kitchen while food is cooking on the stove.