SFD investigates series of suspicious downtown fires overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) announced they are investigating a series of suspicious fires that occurred in the downtown area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to a bus on fire at 10:57 p.m. in the Visitor’s Center parking lot on Louisville Road. SFD says heat from the fire damaged three other cars parked nearby.

SFD says a person was seen leaving the area at the time of the fire. A description of the person was not available at the time of this report.

A second fire occurred a short time later in the 300 Block of Purse Street. Fire crews discovered a small fire on a porch railing. SFD says a realtor’s sign had been set on fire and the flames extended to the railing.

At 11:15 p.m responded to another fire at the Visitor’s Center parking lot. SFD says a tour van parked in an area near Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard was on fire. The fire spread to a car parked nearby.

At 2:42 a.m. fire crews responded to a shed fire at West 36th and Jefferson streets.

SFD says crews were able to quickly put out all four of the fires.

SFD investigators continue to investigate the cause of each fire.