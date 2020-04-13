Get the latest from Storm Team 3

Severe weather leaves behind damage in Coastal Empire & the Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather rolled through the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry Monday morning.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused damage from knocked down tree limbs to damaged cars and homes in the area.

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Hampton county around 6 in the morning.

Tornado Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Watches plagued the region overnight through the morning.

WSAV News 3’s McKenna Cieslak traveled to Seneca, SC in search of weather damage.

She captured images of downed poles, tree limbs and more in the photo gallery below.

