TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing at around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Gillen says three people went swimming south of the pier on 18th Street. They were 100 yards from the shore. Two have been rescued, but a third is still missing.

The Coast Guard and Chatham County Police Department are assisting Tybee Island Fire Department with the search. Gillen says the county helicopter has been deployed.