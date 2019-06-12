Service academy appointments announced for Savannah, surrounding areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A select group of students from the Coastal Empire are heading to various United States Service Academies.
Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) announced the appointments from his district this week. After being nominated, each student is considered for appointment, including the consideration by the First District Academy Selection Board and an extensive evaluation process.
The following individuals were selected for admission to the Class of 2023:
United States Naval Academy
John Campbell, St. Simons
Payton Douglas, Richmond Hill
Connor Jacobsen, Savannah
United States Military Academy
Sophia Emmoth, Richmond Hill
Miles Silva, Savannah
Justin Williams, Ft. Stewart
United States Air Force Academy
Payton Douglas, Richmond Hill
Nicholas Krug, Kingsland
Carter says it's a privilege to have nominated these outstanding students from his district.
"The First District of Georgia has a rich military heritage and I believe each of these impressive students are great candidates to continue this tradition," the congressman said. "I thank them and wish each of them the best of luck as they go on to serve our great nation."
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
