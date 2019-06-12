Service academy appointments announced for Savannah, surrounding areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A select group of students from the Coastal Empire are heading to various United States Service Academies.

Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) announced the appointments from his district this week. After being nominated, each student is considered for appointment, including the consideration by the First District Academy Selection Board and an extensive evaluation process.

The following individuals were selected for admission to the Class of 2023:

United States Naval Academy

John Campbell, St. Simons

Payton Douglas, Richmond Hill

Connor Jacobsen, Savannah



United States Military Academy

Sophia Emmoth, Richmond Hill

Miles Silva, Savannah

Justin Williams, Ft. Stewart



United States Air Force Academy

Payton Douglas, Richmond Hill

Nicholas Krug, Kingsland

Carter says it’s a privilege to have nominated these outstanding students from his district.

“The First District of Georgia has a rich military heritage and I believe each of these impressive students are great candidates to continue this tradition,” the congressman said. “I thank them and wish each of them the best of luck as they go on to serve our great nation.”