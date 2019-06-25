SERG group announces raises for workers at 15 restaurants

(WSAV) – Southeast Entertainment Restaurant Group (SERG) announced a pay increase for workers at several of its restaurants starting in July.

According to SERG, the organization will be increasing its hourly wages by over 15 percent. It will also have a merit raise program, which will allow employees to get a raise based on their work as often as every 120 days.

The organization said all 28 of its partners unanimously approved this decision.

“As the largest employer on Hilton Head, we felt the time was right to take this step towards higher wages for our team members,” Alan Wolf, Director of Operations for SERG said. “We are doing this because we value our current employees and want to invest in their continued employment and growth, and because we want to keep attracting the best restaurant professionals in the area to work at our restaurants.”

SERG said this is an effort to retain employees who know the business. The organization also said the lack of affordable housing in the Lowcountry makes it difficult for many companies in the area to attract long-term workers. SERG hopes the pay increase will bring more housing options for employees.

“The community is faced with shortages of available workforce, and workforce housing is a key component,” Wolf said. “Much of the public opinion is that the workforce shortage can be addressed through higher wages, and we are taking a step towards that solution. While we still feel the workforce housing shortage is significant, our new investment in wages for our team members will give them better access to the high rents we are seeing for workers in our area.”

SERG team members have the opportunity to earn maximum hourly wages based on skill, training, experience, tenure and full-time availability.

The ranges are:

Line Cooks start at $15 per hour and earn up to $20 per hour

Pizza Cooks start at $15 per hour and earn up to $20 per hour

Prep Cooks start at $14 per hour and earn up to $19 per hour

Dishwashers start at $13 per hour and earn up to $16.75 per hour

Hostesses start at $12 per hour and earn up to $18.25 per hour

Servers start at $2.13 per hour plus tips and earn up to $4 per hour plus tips

Bartenders start at $5 per hour plus tips and earn up to $7.25 per hour plus tips

Food Runners start at $5.50 per hour plus tips and earn up to $9.25 per hour plus tips

Bussers start at $5 per hour plus tips and earn up to $7.50 per hour plus tips

SERG launched a tuition reimbursement program in 2018 and a college savings plan earlier this year.

More information on the new SERG wage structure is available here.