Sentry Savannah fighter jet training underway in Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the last two weeks you may have heard a rumble in the sky, that’s because the Air National Guard has started its fighter jet training exercises.

Off the Savannah coast, airmen from across the country are getting fighter jet training at Savannah’s Air Dominance Center.

In 20 second intervals, 40 fighter jets take to the sky to hone their skills whenever they’re called on.

“We’ll be doing approximately 650 flights in those two weeks. It’s the largest air-to-air simulation training in the country,” Commander with the Savannah Air Dominance Center Col. Douglas Fike said.

1,300 active-duty airmen were deployed to the Hostess City to participate in Sentry Savannah 2021. It’s a training that lasts for two weeks designed to showcase the nation’s combat aircraft readiness. More than 10 units and 60 aircraft are participating in the 4th and 5th generation fighter exercise.

“Obviously a lot of people here. Very complex but it’s also helping us be ready for whatever we need to as far as national defense goes,” Governor Brian Kemp said.

On Governor Kemp’s tour throughout the Hostess City Wednesday he commended the Georgia National Guard for what they’ve done over the last year with the pandemic, serving at the border wall, and serving on missions overseas.

“I think it shows that this is obviously a local community in the great state of Georgia that supports our men and women in uniform, but also the Georgia National Guard and those that are from around the country in the guard. It’s amazing to be able to do this mission right off the coast of Savannah, Georgia,” Kemp said.

Airmen were deployed from six different states. The training will wrap up this Friday.