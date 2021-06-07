Sens. Ossoff & Warnock announce over $2.5 million to help homeless Georgia veterans reenter the workforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced more than $2.5 million in federal funding to help Georgia veterans experiencing homelessness successfully reenter the workforce.

The grant awards come from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP).

HVRP is a competitive grant program focused exclusively on competitive employment for homeless veterans. The grants will benefit six Georgia organizations serving local veterans.

“Helping veterans out of homelessness is a top priority. That’s why we’re delivering these resources to help Georgia veterans who are down on their luck to build skills, get jobs, and rebuild their lives,” said Senator Ossoff.

“Upholding our promise to our veterans to help them live full, independent lives while strengthening our workforce at the same time is a win-win for our state, and I’ll continue fighting to make sure federal dollars keep flowing to help Georgia’s veterans,” said Senator Warnock.

The following is a breakdown of grant funding for Georgia organizations: