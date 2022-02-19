Sens. Ossoff and Warnock introduce bill to protect Tybee Island from storm surge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A bill that would extend federal funding to protect Tybee Island during storms is now in the U.S. Senate.

Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock introduced the Tybee Island Storm Risk Management Act last week.

The legislation would help pay for periodic beach renourishment projects over the next 50 years.

“Regular renourishment of the City of Tybee Island’s beach is crucial for protecting Tybee Island’s economy and the safety of its residents from damage due to storm surges and coastal flooding,” said Sen. Rev. Warnock. “For nearly 50 years, the federal government and the City of Tybee Island have been partnering on the Tybee Island Beach Erosion Control Project to make sure residents and visitors are able to enjoy the island for years to come. I’m proud to join Senator Ossoff to ensure the long-term protection of one of Georgia’s most cherished natural treasures.”

The projects reinforce the island’s coastline with sand to help prevent storm surge erosion.

Federal funding is set to expire in 2024.