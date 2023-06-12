SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To help beat the summer heat, Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) is hosting its annual summer fan drive for seniors.

“There’s no denying in our community, it is hot in the summer. So a fan makes a big difference,” said Patti Lyons, SCI’s president and CEO.

Not only is it a way to keep cool, but Lyons also said the fan drive serves as an entree for other SCI services.

“If they need a fan, there are probably other things they need as well,” she explained. “So we also use it as a way to ask them — do you need meals? Can we help you sign up for utility discounts? Is there other things that we can help you with?”

Lyons said the organization usually gives away over 600 fans during the drive.

The fans will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 3025 Bull Street. To qualify, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income.

Anyone interested in donating to the drive can donate money in person at the Bull Street location or online at seniorcitizensinc.org/donations.

Monetary donations are preferred, but Lyons said new fans may be donated. It’s important they be new, she said, and box fans are preferred.