Senior Citizens Inc. kicks off 16th annual blanket drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senior Citizens Inc. (SCI) will host its annual blanket drive in Savannah starting Tuesday.

SCI is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors age successfully. The group is partnering with Starbucks and other community groups to make sure seniors without heating stay warm when it’s cold outside.

Blanket donations will be accepted at various locations around Savannah from now until Feb. 14. Donors at Starbucks locations will get a free tall beverage.

Blankets can be dropped off at the following locations:

Senior Citizens Inc. (3025 Bull Street)

Starbucks at Bay Street (135 W. Bay Street)

Starbucks at Berwick (10 Berwick Boulevard)

Starbucks at Twelve Oaks (5500 Abercorn Street, #45)

Starbucks at Victory Drive, Skidaway Road (2106 E. Victory Drive)

Starbucks at Broughton (25 E. Broughton Street)

Starbucks at Chatham Plaza (7805 Abercorn Street, Suite 29A)

Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall (7804 Abercorn Street)

Starbucks at Pooler (405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100)

The Landings (various locations)

Low income seniors in need of an extra blanket can pick on up at SCI’s headquarters (3025 Bull Street) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A photo ID and proof of income are required to receive a blanket.