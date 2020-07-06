Senior Citizens, Inc. holds summer fan drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “Fans for Seniors,” an annual fan drive to help keep seniors safe from the summer heat, is now underway.

Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) will be distributing fans on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 3 p.m. throughout the summer.

To qualify for a fan, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income. Qualifying seniors must call SCI at 912-236-0363 to fill out paperwork over the phone and make an appointment to pick up a fan.

Due to COVID-19, SCI’s building remains closed to the public. And in the interest of health and safety, physical donations will not be accepted.

Those who would like to donate to the “Fans for Seniors” drive should instead visit seniorcitizensinc.org/give to donate funds for fans.