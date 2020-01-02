Senior citizen healthcare driver charged with DUI while transporting patients

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A senior citizen healthcare driver was charged with driving under the influence Wednesday night in Savannah while transporting 3 elderly patients according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Jamie Quinn.

The driver who has been identified only as a female was discovered passed out at the intersection of MLK and Louisville Road around 10:30 pm while driving a gold Honda Odyssey Van, when concerned motorists called the Savannah 911 dispatch center to report the vehicle was stopped at a light partially in the intersection.

Quinn said a nearby trooper went to investigate and found the woman asleep behind the wheel. Inside the van were 3 elderly white female passengers. The trooper, who could detect the smell of alcohol, called medical personnel to the scene to determine that the woman was not suffering from a medical issue. Once it was determined the woman had consumed alcohol and was not suffering from a medical condition the trooper attempted to have her submit to a field sobriety evaluation which she refused to take.

According to Quinn, the 3 elderly passengers who maybe suffering from mental disabilities were unable to provide he troopers with any information as to where they were coming from or going. One of the women told authorities she lived with someone named Donna.

The women were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where they would be feed and cared for till the agency who was transporting could be determined.

Quinn said the driver was unable to provide any information on the agency she worked for or where she was taking the women. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in reuniting the patients with their families or facility to where they were being transported to.