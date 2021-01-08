Senator-elect Raphael Warnock shows hometown of Savannah ‘that in America anything is possible’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Senator-elect Raphael Warnock makes history in the Peach State he’s remembering where it all started for him in Savannah.

“It still is true that in America anything is possible,” Warnock told News 3.

Warnock is a testament to that because he’s broken many barriers over his lifetime. From growing up in the affordable housing complex of Kayton Homes in Savannah to being the first in his family to graduate from college.

“Somebody gave me some pell grants and some low-interest student loans. I spent time on the campus of Savannah State College as a high school student in a federal program called Upward Bound,” Warnock said.

His humble beginnings is what taught him his core values.

“I had parents that poured into me the dignity of hard work. As I’ve said time and time again, my dad used to wake me up every morning at 6 a.m. He said get dressed, get ready, and put your shoes on,” Warnock said.

And that hard work paid off. Now he’s the state’s first Black senator and the first from Savannah in 150 years.

“That is a singular powerful moment for all of us,” Warnock said.

“It was a relief to know that there was somebody who was here for Savannah,” David Jones said who lives in Kayton Homes.

On the campaign trail, he went back to his roots to speak with supporters. That’s where Robert Williams and Jones first met the reverend.

“It gives Georgia like a new hope to rechange the whole system,” Williams said.

Warnock said he plans to be hard at work for the people.

“When I get there I think we need to get the $2,000 stimulus relief that was discussed,” Warnock said.

Georgians in the Hostess City are hoping he keeps his promises he’s made.

“We hope he’d be a voice for us where some people don’t hear us talk,” Jones said.

Senator-elect Warnock said once he arrives in Washington, D.C. not only will he vote for COVID relief but he’ll also push to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed more quickly and strengthen the Affordable Care Act.