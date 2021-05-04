Sen. Ossoff announces $95M in federal funding for Chatham County schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sen. Jon Ossoff says $95 million is heading to public schools in Chatham County under the American Rescue Plan.

The Democratic senator made the announcment during a visit to the Port of Savannah on Tuesday.

“I know how hard this has been for parents with schools closed and partly closed for so long, and I know that our kids in some cases have lost nearly a year of education,” Ossoff said. “That’s why we’re prioritizing these resources for public schools to fully and safely reopen.”

The senator said every district in Georgia is getting a portion of the more than $4 billion in federal funding set aside for public schools.

School districts will have the final say on how to allocate the funds. But Ossoff says his team is in communication with schools and will pass along suggestions.

As to when schools can expect to see the money — Ossoff said soon.