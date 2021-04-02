Seeing smoke? Controlled burn underway at Savannah National Wildlife Refuge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A large controlled burn is being conducted at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge, officials say.
WSAV received several messages from viewers concerned about the smoke Friday afternoon.
At 2:30 p.m., the Chatham Emergency Management Agency confirmed the burn, adding that it could be visible in portions of Chatham County.
Photos from a viewer show a large cloud of dark smoke near the Georgia Ports Authority. News 3 spoke with officials who also cited the controlled burn as the cause.
The Savannah National Wildlife Refuge is located off of Beech Hill Lane in Hardeeville, South Carolina, near the state line.