See Savannah in ‘The Underground Railroad’ teaser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “The Underground Railroad” is slated to premiere May 14 on Prime Video, Amazon announced Thursday.

The limited series is based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, chronicling the life of Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia, and her bid for freedom.

Director Barry Jenkins, of the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight,” has released several clips of the series in recent months, but a new teaser showcases a familiar location — downtown Savannah.

Back in August 2019, roads were shut down around Savannah City Hall for filming, and dirt was brought in to cover the paved streets.

Heads up! Bay Street is closed between Drayton & Whitaker streets for filming.



Crew members say they’re shooting a scene for Underground Railroad.



More closures happening this week >>> https://t.co/UrbymqFdNf via @WSAV pic.twitter.com/11rMwcg76H — WSAV News 3 (@WSAV) August 25, 2019

The new teaser shows that very location. And with a little movie magic, city hall’s gold dome grows about seven stories taller.