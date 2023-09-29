EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A section of the beach on Edisto Island has been placed under a short-term swimming advisory.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), the notice is for Edingsville Beach near the access point on Lost Village Trail (station LC-075).

SCDHEC reminds beachgoers that the beach isn’t closing and the advisory is only for the waters for the specific area listed.

SCDHEC recommends that visitors do not swallow the water, though officials say it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish. People with open wounds or compromised immune systems should avoid contact with the water, the department advises.

Officials regularly test for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in warm-blooded animals. When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the recommended standards and could cause gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

The advisory is expected to last a few days and will be lifted once samples show bacteria levels are back to normal.