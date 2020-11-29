Section 1 of Golden Ray cut, lifted from wreck site

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have provided an update on the Golden Ray wreck off of St. Simon’s Island.

Officials say responders finished cutting and lifting section one (the bow) of the Golden Ray Saturday morning. Crews are preparing for the section to exit the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB) surrounding the ship.

“This is our first major milestone in the removal operation. We validated the overall removal method while we continue to refine our strategies to increase the efficiency of the next six cuts” said Commander Efren Lopez, U.S. Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “Responders on the shore and on the water have vigilantly kept watch for and responded to any environmental impacts. We encourage the public to continue reporting any debris they encounter through the Debris Reporting Hotline and online form.”

Preparations for the second cut have begun. The wreck will be removed in a total of eight sections.

If the public encounters what they believe is debris from the Golden Ray wreck, they are asked to call the Debris Reporting Hotline at (912) 944-5620.