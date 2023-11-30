SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that more jobs are on the way to Savannah soon. Plastic Express, a leader in the plastic resins shipping industry, is slated to build a second shipping facility which will bring an estimated 200 jobs and an $80 million investment in Chatham County.

“Job creators like Plastic Express choose to expand their footprints in Georgia because they know we’re a great bet,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “More than 70 percent of last year’s economic development projects were expansions of businesses already operating in our state. That’s a testament to our incredible partnership approach and reliable infrastructure, like the Savannah port.”

Plastic Express offers bulk trucking, bulk terminal, packaging, and warehousing services for the plastics industry across the country. In addition to plastic resins, the firm’s PX Services unit handles non-plastic materials including steel, paper, lumber, and other industrial, consumer, and forest products. The company operates two existing facilities in Georgia, one being in Pooler, that support more than 200 jobs.

“Savannah, Georgia, has presented a solid opportunity for investment in export logistic centers to complement the aggressive capability expansions at the port,” said Ray Hufnagel, President and CEO of Plastic Express. “Plastic Express has experienced success with our newest facility operating in Pooler, Georgia, and anticipates the same success with this second investment.”

The 980,000-square-foot facility will be strategically located at Rockingham Farms Industrial Park, within five miles of the Port of Savannah. It will be served by CSX, and equipped with 104 dock doors and 7,200 container spots, with packing lines capable of packaging 4 million pounds of resin per day.

“We are excited that Plastic Express chose Georgia once again to expand their business,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s ports provide access to global markets, and our technical colleges and local partners are in lock-step on workforce development through programs like Georgia Quick Start and career exploration opportunities for high school students. Congratulations to Plastic Express and the teams who supported this great news!”

Operations are expected to begin in mid-2024.