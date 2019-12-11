Second Hilton Head shooting subject, Carter Mosco, arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Wednesday the arrest of Carter Mosco.

The BCSO says Mosco turned himself in.

BCSO says Mosco was arrested for nine outstanding warrants: seven counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Those charges stemming from a shooting on December the 3rd on Murry Avenue in Hilton Head

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies on Tuesday, Dec. 3, responded to a report of a shooting on Murray Avenue.

The suspects, Mosco, 21, of Hilton Head and 20-year-old James Howard, of Bluffton, are accused of firing at a home several times before fleeing the scene.

BCSO says the suspects ended up driving into a ditch on Squire Pope Road and abandoned the vehicle.

Seven people were in the home at the time, officials say. None were injured, but the house and some parked vehicles were struck by gunfire multiple times.

The other subject involved in the shooting incident, Howard was arrested and charged with the same offenses this past Sunday.

