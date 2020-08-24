Second Harvest to host drive-thru food giveaway for Chatham Co. residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is set to host a drive-thru food giveaway on Thursday.

Starting at 8 a.m., the food bank will distribute a variety of non-perishable goods and fresh produce at Memorial Stadium (101 John J. Scott Drive) while supplies last.

Cars should enter from southbound Skidaway Road and travel right onto Eisenberg Drive (south of Alee Temple).

Second Harvest says food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis — only for Chatham County residents. The Georgia National Guard will be on-site to assist in loading items.

To keep volunteers and residents safe, food will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk. With respect to social distancing guidelines, residents must stay in their vehicles and food can’t be loaded in the back seat — only the trunk.

Second Harvest says that since the shutdown in March, the demand for food in Georgia spiked to 149% higher than usual but has since settled to 48% higher than this time last year.

The food bank has hosted a number of drive-thru food distribution events since March. Organizers say the best way to help continue their mission is through monetary donations.

“Your gift will enable us to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure population,” a statement from Second Harvest reads.

To learn more about Second Harvest or to make a donation, visit helpendhunger.org.