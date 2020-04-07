Second Harvest to host drive-thru food event for Southside Savannah residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is holding another food distribution drive-thru Wednesday morning.

The food bank says this is a “first come, first served, stay in your car distribution” for those living on Southside Savannah.

A variety of non-perishable goods and fresh produce will be given away at Memorial Stadium (101 John J. Scott Drive) from 9 a.m. to noon.

Second Harvest held a similar event at its President Street location last month, serving residents in thousands of vehicles. Some arrived hours early to make sure they were able to have food amid the pandemic.

To protect volunteers and Southside residents, the food bank is taking strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.

Those who come to the drive-thru must remain in their vehicles and are asked to have a space cleared in their trunk for staff to load the box of food.

Second Harvest says that anyone without a vehicle might be able to catch a ride with a friend or neighbor but just one box will be given per vehicle.

In the event that someone doesn’t have access to a vehicle at all, they can contact Second Harvest for other options. Call 912-651-7730 from a cellphone or 211 from a landline or download the MealConnect app.

Second Harvest, which serves 21 counties in the area, says they anticipate doing many more food distribution events.

For those who are looking for a way to support the cause, Second Harvest says “the most significant thing you can do at this time is make a monetary donation” which can be made online at helpendhunger.org.