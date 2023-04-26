SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Food prices are creeping higher and it’s putting a strain not only on families but agencies that feed the hungry.

Many in our community turn to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia – but it’s becoming more difficult to keep their shelves stocked.

“You can see that our food supply in some areas is really low,” said Mary Jane Crouch, executive director of the food bank. “You know, people are really struggling to put food on their own table.”

Crouch said even Second Harvest’s food drives have been suffering.

“So, you know, normally, the big food drives that we do are less sometimes, because they can’t just go out and buy as much,” said Crouch. “We’ve got the upcoming postal workers’ food drive in May, and we’re really hoping people will recognize that to get through the summer months.

“We’re going to really need some help and those things that we need are protein items.”

According to the USDA, we’ll still see rising prices at the grocery store in 2023.

On average, Second Harvest spends around $2 million on food annually – but this year, the food pantry anticipates spending more than three million.

“So that really impacts our bottom line of what we’re able to do,” said Crouch. “If we have to go out and buy that food on the secondary market or even at the first market to be able to make sure that we can meet the needs of those people that we’ve committed to.”

That commitment includes a partnership the pantry has with Emmaus House, a soup kitchen in downtown Savannah that feeds up to 250 people a day.

“And that’s the thing,” said Emmaus House’s executive director, Ariana Berksteiner. “We can get donated like 150 pounds of chicken today, right? People eat, so that chicken is going to be gone by the end of the week. You know what I mean? So the need is constant.”

Second Harvest is looking to the community for support while they wait on some crucial funding.

“One of our really big grants this year, we have not got approval for yet,” said Crouch. “So it’s really cost us to go out and have to use other funding. Not that we mind doing that, but we can only supply so much, and then we obviously run out of funding.”

For a list of all the places you can donate here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, visit wsav.com/foodbanks.