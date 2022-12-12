SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 50 years at its current nine-acre campus—Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is getting a huge upgrade on a 30-acre lot just off Chatham Parkway that’s soon to be the food bank’s new home.

The new 143,000-square-foot facility will be more than double the size of its current location – with more docking space to keep the food coming for those suffering from food insecurity.

“There’s nothing more destabilizing than not knowing where your next meal is coming from,” says Savannah City Manager Jay Melder. “We’re not going to be able to reach our full human and community potential if we don’t have that basic need.”

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia says the new location just minutes from Interstate 16 broadens its spectrum of people they can serve—even those outside of Chatham County.

“We are so thrilled to have you here and celebrate with us as we move forward with our project to feed the future of our community,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch. “Our commitment to you and to the entire community is to lead the effort to end hunger and improve lives in Coastal Georgia.”

This vision became a reality with the help of leftover federal stimulus money – but also a necessity as the county saw how big the need truly was during the pandemic.

“We weren’t thinking so small that we were just dealing with a COVID pandemic,” says Rusty Haygood, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. “What we tried to do here as well as around the state was looking for those transformation projects. What’s going to have this impact not for today, not for tomorrow, but for generations to come.”

Second Harvest says they hope to have it open this time next year.